Freida Pinto To Headline Netflix Series Based On Jhumpa Lahiri's Unaccustomed Earth

Hyderabad: Netflix is bringing Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri's acclaimed short story collection Unaccustomed Earth to the screen, with Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto set to lead the cast. The upcoming eight-episode series promises to be a sweeping, emotional, and culturally rich drama centred on an elite Indian-American community in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The series is executive produced by John Wells, known for Shameless, ER, and The Pitt, under his overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Madhuri Shekar (3 Body Problem, The Nevers) serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, working alongside Wells to adapt Lahiri's stories for television.

Titled after Lahiri's 2008 bestselling collection, Unaccustomed Earth explores the complexities of love, identity, and cultural belonging within immigrant families. The show is described as an "epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama," spotlighting a star-crossed romance that ignites scandal and tension in a closely-knit community. At the heart of the story is Parul Chaudhury, a devoted wife whose life takes an unexpected turn when a long-lost love reappears, triggering an affair that disrupts the delicate social fabric around her.

Freida Pinto, who plays Parul Chaudhury, shared her excitement about the project on Instagram, writing, "An absolute honour to be part of this incredible and formidable production!"

Interestingly, Parul is not an original character from Lahiri's book, suggesting that the adaptation will introduce new elements while drawing from the emotional depth and themes of the original stories.

The series marks a reunion between Netflix, Wells, and Warner Bros. Television, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed Maid and the upcoming limited series Untamed. Directing the first two episodes is Ritesh Batra, the filmmaker behind The Lunchbox. Batra will also serve as executive producer alongside Lahiri, Nisha Ganatra (Late Night, Freaky Friday), Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas.

Freida Pinto rose to global fame with her breakout role in Slumdog Millionaire (2008), a film that won eight Academy Awards. Since then, she has appeared in films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Immortals, Love Sonia, and most recently in Apple TV+'s psychological thriller Surface. On the personal front, she married photographer Cory Tran in 2020 and welcomed their son Rumi Ray in 2021.

Unaccustomed Earth will be the second major screen adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri's work. The first, The Namesake (2006), directed by Mira Nair, starred Kal Penn, Tabu, and Irrfan Khan.