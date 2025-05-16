'They’ll All Say How Terrible You Were': Francis Ford Coppola Shares Harshest Advice He Got At 17

Hyderabad: Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, known for shaping modern cinema with masterpieces like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, recently took to Instagram to share a piece of life advice from his youth.

In the post, Coppola recounted a moment from when he was just 17, beginning to direct plays in college. A family friend and film industry executive, Charles Previn, offered him guidance that has stayed with him ever since. Previn told him: "No matter whether your style is to be friendly and helpful to your colleagues or hateful and demanding, if the show you're working on is a success they'll all say how great you were to work with and if a failure, they'll all say how terrible you were to work with."

This candid remark comes just in time for Coppola, whose latest film Megalopolis had a disappointing opening and reception at the box office, earning 14.3 million dollars (gross) internationally compared to a budget of 120 million that too self-funded. But Coppola remains unfazed and declared that the interest in the film has increased after the election, making for packed screenings. "People are selling out screenings of Megalopolis expecting and enjoying it how it was meant to be enjoyed," he said in an interview.

The director also contrasted the current Megalopolis reception to that of Apocalypse Now. For Coppola, success is a slow burn, not an instant verdict. His choice to put off streaming and physical distribution of the film Megalopolis shows that he is devoted to the theatrical release.

Coppola has just received the AFI Life Achievement Award and was congratulated by the likes of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. Lucas referred to him as "a warrior for independent artists", and Spielberg said that he admired Coppola for his courageous vision.