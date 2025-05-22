'Four Years, No Holidays': Neeraj Ghaywan Gets Emotional After Homebound Earns 9-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

Hyderabad: The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 13 and will continue till May 24, 2025, in France, witnessed a proud moment for Indian cinema as director Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound premiered in the Un Certain Regard section on Wednesday. The film, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Cinematographer Aseer Adeeb shared behind-the-scenes moments from the premiere on Instagram, including Ghaywan sharing warm hugs with Johar and other team members. Reposting the video, Ghaywan reflected on the film's long journey. In an interview with a newswire, he revealed, "I've been working on this film for four years non-stop; no holiday, nothing."

Dharma Productions, which backed the film, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the overwhelming response from Cannes. Sharing a video from the event, the production house wrote, "9 minutes of pure love & applause! Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at @Festival_Cannes!"

The video posted showcased the audience and press rising in applause while an emotional Ghaywan was seen embracing producer Karan Johar. Cast members Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa were also visibly moved as they acknowledged the heartfelt appreciation.

Homebound tells the story of two friends from a North Indian village who aspire to secure jobs in the police force to gain social respect. As their pursuit intensifies, their strong friendship experiences major challenges. The film, co-written by Shriidhar Dubey, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Varun Grover, touched on the issues of ambition, loyalty, and the immense pressure of societal expectations. The film also had a major international collaboration with the iconic Hollywood director Martin Scorsese, serving as executive producer.