Four Bengali Films To Clash With Mufasa: The Lion King This Friday; Industry Experts Predict Box Office Outcomes

Kolkata: The Bengali film industry is gearing up for a high-stakes Friday, December 20, as four major Bengali films - Khadaan, Shontaan, 5 No Swapnamay Lane and Chaalchitro are set to clash at the box office. The timing, just ahead of Christmas, is aimed at cashing in on the holiday season, but the competition is fierce, with Pushpa 2: The Rule dominating the box office and the Hindi-dubbed animated film Mufasa: The Lion King also releasing the same day.

Adding to the challenge, the Hindi versions of Mufasa: The Lion King feature voiceovers by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, which have garnered significant pre-release buzz. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has already solidified its stronghold, with 482 shows booked in Kolkata alone, compared to the limited number of shows allocated for the Bengali films - Khadaan (72), Shontaan (46), 5 No Swapnamay Lane (20), and Chaalchitro (18) - according to Book My Show listings as of Wednesday night.

Despite the daunting competition, stakeholders in the Bengali film industry remain cautiously optimistic. Firdousul Hasan, the producer of Chaalchitro, while speaking to ETV Bharat, admitted the challenges but viewed the simultaneous release of four films as a deliberate decision. "Four Bengali films are releasing on the same day. It is normal that there will be fewer shows. We are releasing all of them on the same day purposely. It is not possible to give space to four films at the same time. We also have to look at how many screens we have here. So I will not blame anyone for getting fewer shows," Hasan said.

"Let people start watching films. Later, the show can be seen increasing. If a film is good, people will go towards it. And if it is not good, they will not. I am optimistic about my Chaalchitro," Hasan added.

Distributor Satadeep Saha said that the films have been allocated theatres despite the crowded release schedule. "It is not that four Bengali films are not getting a hall this time. Even if it is less, they have got theatres," he told ETV Bharat.

Director Prabir Roy of Ashoka Cinema Hall in Behala highlighted the importance of patience. "It is not unusual for four Bengali films to be released on the same day to have difficulty finding a hall. You have to be patient," he stated.

Amid this intense competition, the Bengali film Bahurupi continues to perform exceptionally well, even after 70 days of its release. The film remains housefull in several theatres and is a fan favourite on Book My Show, serving as a beacon of hope for filmmakers banking on quality content to pull audiences to cinemas.

The team behind 5 No Swapnamay Lane is particularly hopeful. Producer Subhankar Mitra expressed gratitude for the initial reception on social media, writing, "I didn't think so much! Bookings started as soon as the counter opened in Priya! I took your blessings to heart. This way, please be by our side."

Director Manasi Sinha, a newcomer, acknowledged her position in the industry while maintaining a positive outlook. She said, "It is normal that I am new to directing. The rest have been working for a long time. It is normal for me to be behind there. My producer Subhankar Mitra and distributor Satadeep Saha are trying very hard. I don't think I will be disappointed by the end of the week. However, I never get disappointed. I am optimistic. Big people have big things to say. I am a small fry, so I said a few small things."

Actor Dev, starring in Khadaan, took to social media to address the challenges of securing theatres for Bengali films, hinting at the overwhelming dominance of Pushpa 2. Later, however, he expressed gratitude to his audience for their support.

On the other hand, Raj Chakraborty, director of Shontaan, admitted in a video message that he hadn't heavily promoted his film but urged Bengali audiences to support their regional cinema. Despite securing multiplex screens, Shontaan struggled to find space in single-screen theatres, reflecting the current struggles of Bengali cinema in competing with big-budget Hindi and pan-Indian films.

According to cinema hall owners, films that announce their release dates early tend to secure more shows. Additionally, movies featuring prominent stars have an edge. In this regard, Khadaan, backed by Surinder Films and featuring a stellar cast, is currently leading the pack.

With the simultaneous release of four Bengali films amid fierce competition, the coming days will reveal whether the regional industry can rise to the occasion and carve out its space in a crowded market. For now, it's a waiting game.