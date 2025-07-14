Former Miss Puducherry San Rechal Dies By Suicide At 26

Hyderabad: San Rechal, a 26-year-old model and social media influencer from Puducherry, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday. According to police sources reported by a newswire, the incident occurred at her father's residence, from where she was initially rushed to a government hospital. She was later moved to a private facility and ultimately admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), where she was declared dead.

San Rechal had recently married and was widely known for her outspoken advocacy against colourism in the fashion and entertainment industries. Her rise to fame began after she won the title of Miss Puducherry in 2022 and represented India at the 2023 Miss Africa Golden pageant. Through her social media platforms, Rechal regularly challenged the widespread preference for fair skin, calling for more inclusion and representation of dark-skinned people, especially women.

Authorities suspect that mounting financial and emotional stress may have led to her taking the drastic step. Investigators revealed that Rechal had recently pledged or sold her jewellery to fund her professional ambitions. She had reportedly expected monetary support from her father, who declined, citing obligations toward his son.

A suicide note recovered from the scene reportedly absolved everyone of responsibility for her death. However, in light of her recent marriage, officials have initiated a Tahsildar-level inquiry to examine whether any marital issues may have contributed to her mental health struggles.

San's untimely death has evoked grief online and brought back discussions regarding mental health awareness and the ever-prevailing stigma against darker complexions in Indian media. Many have taken to social media to remember her not only as a beauty queen and a model, but as a strong voice for change who sought to redefine traditional beauty standards.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.