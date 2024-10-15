Forever Indebted: Jr NTR Pens Heartfelt Note for Fans after Devara Part 1 Success; Gives Shoutout to Cast and Crew

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is riding high on the success of his latest film, Devara Part 1, which has grossed over Rs 500 crore at the global box office. In an emotional letter addressed to his fans and film's cast and crew, Jr NTR expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support the film has received.

Released after a six-year hiatus, Devara Part 1 has not only become a blockbuster hit but also marks Jr NTR's solo comeback amid considerable pressure to deliver a successful project after the massive success of RRR. In his heartfelt message, he acknowledged the contributions of his fellow cast members, including Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, both of whom made their Telugu film debuts with this project.

He thanked his director, Koratala Siva, for his vision, calling the experience of working under his guidance transformative. The letter also highlighted the remarkable work of the technical crew, including music composer Anirudh, whose compositions played a significant role in the film's success. Jr NTR praised the cinematography by Rathnavelu, the production design by Sabu Sir, and the visual effects managed by Yugandhar Garu.

The actor expressed his deep appreciation for the film's producers, Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna Kosaraju, for their support in bringing this project to life. Jr NTR also acknowledged the media's role in promoting Devara Part 1, stating that their coverage was instrumental in reaching a wider audience.

Addressing his fans, he wrote: "To my FANS who always stand by me and keep giving me that energy, I feel truly blessed. Your unwavering support is the reason I push myself beyond limits. I carry each of your love-filled cheers and words of encouragement in my heart. It's your belief in me that gives me strength, and for that, I am forever indebted."

In his closing remarks, Jr NTR emphasised the impact of his fans' unwavering support, which fuels his passion and dedication to his craft. He promised to continue striving for excellence in his future projects, vowing to give back to the audience that has stood by him through thick and thin. With Devara Part 1 still performing well in theaters, excitement is building for Devara Part 2, which is expected to begin filming in the second half of 2025.