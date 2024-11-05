Forest Land Or Private Lot? Toxic Team Clarifies As Yash Preps For His Next Blockbuster

Hyderabad: Following the massive success of KGF Chapter 2, Rocking Star Yash is back in action with his highly anticipated film Toxic, a project that's drawing attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its ambitious, pan-world approach. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced jointly by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is being made with a huge budget of Rs 500 crore. However, the production recently faced legal controversies due to allegations of forest land misuse, as reports claimed that trees were cut down to build lavish sets in the Bangalore area.

Supreet, head of KVN Productions, has now addressed these allegations, firmly denying the claims. He clarified that the land used, which totals 20 acres, is private and not classified as government or forest land. The massive sets, occupying only two acres, have been built in compliance with all legal requirements, he assured, supported by necessary documentation.

Toxic, envisioned as a pan-world film rather than a pan-India production, brings together a global cast, including actors from Hollywood and across India. Art Director Mohan B Kere leads the set design, with over a thousand workers involved daily in the creation of intricate, Goa-style setups inspired by the 1960s and 70s. Each set has cost approximately Rs 40 crore, with the Mumbai schedule already 30 days in.

Following the current Mumbai phase, the team initially planned to shoot in London, Sri Lanka, and Goa. However, the film's challenges redirected the team toward building London-inspired sets in Hyderabad and Bangalore. The London-style set, budgeted at Rs 50 crore, will involve thousands of workers over the next three months, ultimately pushing total set costs to at least Rs 150 crore.

The production schedule is ambitious, and anticipation is building around both the film’s scale and Yash’s return to the big screen. Further details on the plot and remaining cast are yet to be unveiled.