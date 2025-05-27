Sulagna Chatterjee Interview: 'I Want Queer People to Feel What We Felt Watching SRK and Kajol'

It’s been more than a week since Sulagna Chatterjee’s name featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list under Entertainment & Sports, and the young screenwriter-director still hasn’t fully processed the moment. “Every time somebody congratulates me, I'm like, oh my God,” she says, laughing. “I want to bury myself in my bed and not face the world.” She says, "As writers, we’re not used to the spotlight. We’re used to sitting with our laptops, creating something quietly. When the spotlight finally hits, you're like... what do I do with all this attention?" For her, the feeling is like "stumbling through a surreal dream."

As one of the few out-and-proud queer writer-directors in India, Sulagna brings joy into stories that get drowned in trauma. Whether pouring her personal experiences in relatable queer love stories or plugging subtle feminism in her narratives, Sulagna says she thrives to tell stories of identity, intimacy, and soft rebellion sprinkled with tenderness and humour.

“There are enough stories about coming out. I want to make stories about staying in love, in joy, in ordinary queer lives,” she says. “If a young couple is watching their first date on screen and saying, ‘That’s us,’ that’s the story I want to write.”

“I Think My Inner Child Is the Proudest About This”

Sulagna’s romance with storytelling started young. As an eight-year-old in Kolkata in the early 2000s, raised largely by her grandmother, she would sit glued to the television fascinated by the grandeur of Indian daily soaps. “Even though those shows might seem melodramatic now, back then I saw women who could handle anything. I believed I could too,” she remembers thinking. That admiration for strong female characters later evolved into a calling to tell emotionally grounded stories, especially ones rooted in what she calls “micro acts of feminism”.

Even now, Sulagna describes her work as "rooted in honesty, often queer, occasionally chaotic, but never without hope."

"What I'm most proud of is that my work has created space for people to talk about things that are often left unsaid...and to feel truly seen. To feel represented in the subtle nuances of emotion. I know for a fact that in the two queer shows I’ve written, and in the film I’ve directed, I’ve focused deeply on queer joy. Because in a world that often views the LGBTQIA+ community solely through the lens of struggle...coming out, seeking acceptance...I wanted to shift that gaze. I wanted to celebrate love...I want queer people to fall in love watching my shows, the same way we did watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the ’90s.”

“I Truly Believe in Manifestation”

Sulagna’s first big break came in 2019, when she joined ALT Balaji as an associate writer working under none other than television czarina Ekta Kapoor, the very woman she had idolised as a child. “It felt like my eight-year-old self had manifested that moment,” she says. “I truly believe in manifestation...though it works better in my career than in my dating life,” she laughs.

That year, writing on shows like Code M and The Verdict became her creative training ground. “Those early projects shaped my voice. They taught me not just about storytelling, but about myself. The first few gigs really define how you see the industry and I was lucky to be surrounded by people who protected me, challenged me, and gave me the space to grow... couldn't have asked for a better start.”

She later went on to write Firsts Season 3, a queer mini-web series for Dice Media that captured the nervous joy of early love, followed by She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not for Netflix’s Feels Like Ishq. In both projects, her signature mix of emotional honesty and queer joy came to life.

Chatterjee also joined the writers’ room for Adulting Season 3 and in 2025 took on the role of Head Writer for MTV Nishedh Season 3, centered around sexual and reproductive health, consent, and stigma.

“I Am Shameless About Asking for Help”

What worked in her favour, she says, was a mix of vocal honesty and curiosity. “I have opinions, I’m vocal, and I’m not afraid to say I don’t know something. In a way I am shameless to ask for support, answers and solutions when I feel stuck. That genuine curiosity is what I think helps people trust you.”

This openness even led to her first queer show. “In 2020, right after COVID hit, someone messaged me out of the blue asking if I’d be interested in writing a queer show. People knew I was queer, knew I was a writer, and knew I wanted to tell joyful queer stories.”

“I Live for Love”

“I’m a hopeless romantic,” Sulagna confesses. Love, in all its forms, is at the core of anything that she creates. “It teaches you empathy. It protects you from the cynicism of the world.” She recalls decorating her ex-girlfriend’s apartment with sticky notes as a welcome surprise tucked into several corners with affectionate messages. “That’s the kind of love I believe in. Little gestures. Big emotions.”

Love, she believes, isn’t just fodder for stories. For her, it’s the very lens through which she views the world. “When you’re in love, you become someone else...someone who pays attention, who wants to make another person feel seen. That’s also what storytelling is.”

“Strength Is Showing Up, Even at 20%”

Sulagna is as honest about her mental health journey as she is about her storytelling. “I’ve been in therapy for eight years, on medication for five,” she shares. Working in an industry that still doesn’t fully understand mental health, it hasn’t been easy. “I’ve met deadlines through panic attacks."

"Some days, getting out of bed is the biggest fight,” she says. “But strength isn’t perfection. It’s opening the laptop and even typing one word... showing up even when everything in you says not to. People have told me not to talk about mental health publicly because ‘you’ll lose work,’ they said. But I’ve never missed a deadline. People just assume."

“Every Story of Mine Will Be Feminist”

Her directorial journey began during lockdown with The Visit, a dark comedy short. In 2024, she directed Pehli Date, a crowdfunded short that celebrated queer joy and emotional awkwardness. The film travelled widely, screening at festivals like Wicked Queer (Boston), Leeds Queer Film Festival, Davis Feminist Film Festival (California), and One Fluid Night (London).

Her politics and identity are intertwined with her work. “I cannot write something that strips a woman or a marginalised person of agency. Even if the story isn’t explicitly queer, it will always be feminist.”

She is currently working on OLAKH, another crowdfunded short about two women reclaiming their emotional and physical space through forgotten recipes. “It’s a simple story. It's not a hugely political story, but there is a certain sense of politics there...”

Crowdfunding her short film was a humbling reminder of why she started. “It was traumatic,” she laughs. “But also beautiful. People who didn’t even know me trusted me with their money, their time. You don’t always need a big camera or fancy location. You need intent.”

“Recognition Might Not Open Every Door, But It Might Keep Some Doors Ajar”

For Sulagna, making it to Forbes 30 Under 30 is both thrilling and daunting. “There’s this fear that now everything I write has to be phenomenal. But then I remind myself, I write because I love it. Not for applause. Not for lists.”

What recognition means to her? More visibility. “It might not open 20,000 doors, but maybe it’ll keep some ajar. Maybe someone will read my name and give me a chance.”

“The Industry Has a Sisterhood Problem. So, I Created One”

In 2021, Sulagna started Women Film Circuit (WFC), a private group for women in film to connect, share resources, and vent. “I had just had a bad experience with a male director and felt like I needed a space to rant. It started with a few friends and friends of friends. Now we’re over a thousand strong.

From finding fair pay to locating props, the group has become a go-to for everything. “It’s sisterhood. It’s solidarity. And that’s rare in this industry where men constantly uplift each other and women are often pitted against each other.”

"What Matters Is Your Gaze"

Is there anything she would have done differently in beginning of her career? “Yes. For the longest time, I thought I didn’t belong because I hadn’t watched all the greatest art-house cinema. Everyone around me seemed to speak a language I hadn’t learned yet...it was daunting."

Does that mean one can’t be a good filmmaker? The answer, she now believes, is no.

"Having watched best titles in world cinema is great... for it gives gives you a certain visual language. But that is not the only nonnegotiable for you in filmmaking. You don’t need to be cinema-aware. You need to be people-aware. What matters is your gaze...how you see the world. Watching life unfold around you is just as valuable as watching films. Sometimes that’s where the best stories hide," she concludes.