'For Prabhas, This May Be Routine, But for Me, It's Huge': Amitabh Bachchan On Kalki 2898 AD Success - WATCH

Hyderabad: The mythological science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, has left an unforgettable mark on the global box office, amassing over Rs 1000 crore in worldwide earnings. As the film's triumph continues to roll, the makers have shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who reflects on the film's monumental achievement.

In the video, posted on Vyjayanthi Films' Instagram handle, the 81-year-old actor expresses his deepest gratitude to director Nag Ashwin and the entire cast and crew of Kalki 2898 AD. Bachchan's sincerity shines through as he acknowledges the significance of being part of this cinematic masterpiece, which has now grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The veteran actor's appreciation is not limited to the film's director and producers, Ashwini Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, and Swapna Dutt, but also extends to his co-stars, including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. He praises the collective effort and dedication of the entire crew, from the fascinating music by Santhosh Narayanan to the meticulous work of the editing and cinematography teams.

Big B reflects on the film's success, acknowledging that while Prabhas is accustomed to delivering blockbusters, this experience has been a personal milestone for him. "For Prabhas, this may be something of a routine because a lot of his films crossed this Rs 1000 crore figure. But for me, I am truly indebted and very grateful to have been made a part of this huge concept called Kalki," he says.

The actor reveals that he has watched the film several times, and discovered new layers and nuances with each viewing. For him, Kalki has been a profound learning experience, delving into the rich tapestry of Indian culture and mythology, skillfully brought to life by Nag Ashwin's direction.

Bachchan's appreciation for the overwhelming support from the audience is evident as he thanks everyone involved in making the film a global phenomenon. He also expresses his eagerness to be part of the film's next instalment, which will bring the epic story to its conclusion. "I do look forward to being asked to be a part of it," he says.

This myth-sci-fi epic was released in theatres on June 27 this year.