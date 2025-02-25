Footage Trailer Out: Anurag Kashyap Presents a A Covid-Era Mystery Like No Other

Hyderabad: The Hindi trailer for Footage was shared by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday. The thrilling trailer has cinephiles excited for the film, which is originally a Malayalam flick with Manju Warrier in the lead. The film is set to hit theatres on March 7, 2025. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Kashyap wrote: "And here's the trailer of FOOTAGE!! #A film shot in the most challenging circumstances, it makes you feel like you're right in the middle of it. ..Watch it in cinemas on March 7."

The trailer opens with a voice-over that says: "Inn sab flats ke andar kya kya horaha hoga, hamein kabhi pata bhi nahi lagega. Kabhi socha hai tumne? Anginat logo ki anginat secrets." The trailer shows a couple in a dark room and then in a jungle in mysterious circumstances. It follows a curious couple whose investigation of a secretive individual leads them to an isolated island, where they embark on an exhilarating adventure.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and promises to offer an intense and immersive cinematic experience. With the Bollywood filmmaker backing the Hindi version, the film is poised to captivate audiences in both Malayalam and Hindi-speaking regions. Coming on board for Footage, Anurag, speaking to a news agency, said: "I saw the Malayalam version of Footage and it stayed with me."

He added, "It makes you wonder how they pulled it off in those circumstances and told the story from two perspectives to complete it. It's exciting to see young filmmakers from the Malayalam film industry not restricting themselves to a genre, style, or technique but breaking stereotypes to find new ways of telling stories. I really felt the Hindi audience should also give this film a go."

Working on Footage was a 'true teamwork' experience for Warrier, who said, "The found footage format allowed the film to unfold through the characters' own video recordings, making for a unique and immersive experience. It was immensely challenging and thrilling at the same time."

Footage marks the directorial debut of Saiju Sreedharan, who has worked as an editor in the National Award-winning Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2026) as well as acclaimed titles like Kumbalangi Nights (2019) and Anweshippin Kandethum (2024). Sreedharan said creating a found footage film was an achievement for the entire team and thanked Kashyap for putting his might behind the movie.