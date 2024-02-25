'Flower and Fire Rolled into One': SRK Reacts to Allu Arjun's Son Singing Lutt Putt Gaya

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan praised Allu Arjun's son Ayaan for his rendition of the song Dunki's Lutt Putt Gaya in a viral video. Shah Rukh expressed his admiration for Ayaan's talent and jokingly mentioned that he would encourage his own children to practice singing Allu Arjun's hit song Srivalli from the movie Pushpa.

Dunki was a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, released in December and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie featured music by Pritam, who composed the popular song Lutt Putt Gaya sung by Arijit Singh.

In the heartwarming video, Ayaan was seen singing the song with charm, though he only managed to get the hook line right. Shah Rukh Khan shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, thanking Ayaan and praising his talent, referring to him as a combination of both "flower and fire." He humorously mentioned his plan to have his own children practice singing Allu Arjun's Srivalli. "Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun’s Srivalli… ha ha," wrote the superstar on X.

Allu Arjun responded to Shah Rukh's tweet with gratitude, expressing his appreciation for the sweet message. "Shah Rukh ji … soo sweet of you. Humbled by your sweet msg. Lots of love 🖤🙏🏽."

Dunki recently premiered on Netflix India. Despite being Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki enjoyed moderate success. Starring Taapsee Pannu and featuring Vicky Kaushal in a special role, the film performed well at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's next project is Pathaan 2, scheduled to start filming in December. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2 in August.