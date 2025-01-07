Five Upcoming Animated Movies To Watch On OTT: Mufasa, Moana 2, Kung Fu Panda 4, And More

Hyderabad: Animated movies continue to captivate audiences across the world with their engaging stories and stunning visuals. As we move into the second week of January 2025, several exciting animated films are set to stream on popular OTT platforms. Here's a roundup of five must-watch animated movies, complete with their release dates and streaming platforms:

1. Mufasa: The Lion King

Release Date: March or April 2025

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar (likely)

Mufasa: The Lion King, the new addition to the iconic Lion King franchise, brings the backstory of Mufasa to the big screen. Currently in theatres, the movie will follow a 100-day exclusive theatrical window before making its way to digital platforms. It is expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, but an official confirmation of the release date and platform is still awaited.

2. Moana 2

Release Date: March 12, 2025 (tentative)

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar (likely)

The long-awaited sequel to Moana brings back the adventurous princess and her companion Maui in a fresh story filled with new challenges. After earning over $1.5 billion globally in 2024, Moana 2 became the fourth highest-grossing animated film of the year. While an official streaming date is yet to be confirmed, it is reported that the film will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 12, 2025, following its theatrical run.

3. Inside Out 2

Release Date: Now streaming

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar (India)

The sequel to the hit Inside Out brings back Riley as she grapples with the emotional ups and downs of puberty. Inside Out 2 dives deep into the challenges of growing up, including new emotions such as anxiety, envy, and embarrassment. The film is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

4. Kung Fu Panda 4

Release Date: Now streaming

Streaming Platform: Zee5, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video (Rental)

Po, the Kung Fu Panda, returns for his fourth adventure in Kung Fu Panda 4. The movie can be rented on various OTT platforms, including Zee5, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video. Rental prices vary: Rs 279 on Zee5, Rs 390 on Apple TV+, and Rs 119 on Amazon Prime Video. This film continues the martial arts adventures of Po and his friends, offering plenty of action and laughs.

5. The Wild Robot

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Streaming Platform: Peacock

The Wild Robot, an animated film from DreamWorks based on Peter Brown's popular novel, is set to release on Peacock on January 24, 2025. The story follows Roz, a robot who finds herself stranded in a remote wilderness, learning to adapt and connect with the animals around her. The film has already performed well at the box office and will be available for streaming on Peacock, as well as for rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video.

These films are set to offer a variety of thrilling, emotional, and family-friendly experiences for viewers across different OTT platforms. Whether revisiting beloved characters like Moana and Po or exploring new stories with Mufasa and Roz, January 2025 is packed with exciting animated releases to enjoy from the comfort of home. Keep an eye on these releases and dive into the captivating world of animation.