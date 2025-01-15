Five Actors Who Embodied Indira Gandhi In Films And On Stage: Meet The One Who Played Her Thrice!

Hyderabad: As Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency prepares for release on January 17, 2025, it's a great moment to revisit how India's first and only female Prime Minister, the late Smt Indira Gandhi, has been portrayed on screen. Over the years, several actors have taken on the challenge of bringing the iconic leader to life, each offering a unique interpretation. Here's a closer look at five notable portrayals of the Iron Lady of India on screen.

Supriya Vinod

Supriya Vinod in Indu Sarkar (Photo: Trailer screengrab)

Supriya Vinod has enacted Indira Gandhi across different platforms, starting with the Marathi film Yashwantrao Chavan (2014). Her Prime Minister as Indira had miraculously encapsulated the grace and grit of the leader. Directed by her father, Ratnakar Matkari, she presented the character on stage with Indira-The Play in 2015. Supriya once again played the character on screen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar (2017), adding yet another stroke of power to her performance.

Avantika Akerkar

Avantika Akerkar in Thackeray (Photo: Trailer screengrab)

Avantika Akerkar brought her interpretation of Indira Gandhi to audiences twice. First, in Thackeray (2019), the biopic of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, where she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She later portrayed the iconic leader in the sports drama 83 (2021), based on India's historic cricket World Cup win. Her restrained yet powerful performances added depth to the films.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom (Photo: Trailer screengrab)

Lara Dutta has taken the audiences aback with her daring transformation into Indira Gandhi in the espionage thriller Bell Bottom (2021). Using some extraordinary prosthetics, she boggled everybody with her prosthetics applied to recreate Indira Gandhi during the tumultuous 1980s. Her portrayal was, however, full of authenticity and sobriety, acclaimed widely by critics and audiences.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Sam Bahadur (Photo: Trailer screengrab)

Fatima Sana Shaikh played the part of Indira Gandhi with excellence in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Set against the background of India's 1971 war, it focuses on the leadership of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Fatima's restrained performance as Prime Minister highlighted her strength and vision at one of the most critical junctures in the country and created a striking impression.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut in Emergency (Photo: Film poster)

Kangana Ranaut essays the role of Indira Gandhi in Emergency, a film set during one of India's most controversial political periods. After several delays, including issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and subsequent controversies, Emergency is now set to release on January 17, 2025.