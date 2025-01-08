ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Fit and Fine': Ajith Kumar's Manager Confirms No Injuries After Dubai Racing Crash

Ajith Kumar escapes unhurt after a high-speed crash during the Dubai 24 Hours race practice. His manager confirms he is fine.

Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt After Racing Car Crash
Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt After Racing Car Crash
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Tamil actor and motor racing enthusiast Ajith Kumar, who is currently in Dubai to participate in the Dubai 24 Hours endurance race, had a narrow escape after his racing car crashed during a practice session. The accident, which occurred at high speeds, left fans concerned, but fortunately, Ajith came out unhurt.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Ajith's car was seen spinning seven times after crashing into a barrier. After the accident, medical personnel quickly rescued the actor and took him to an ambulance for a precautionary check-up. Thankfully, Ajith was unharmed, as confirmed by his manager, Suresh Chandra, who provided reassuring updates after the incident.

Chandra stated, "He is absolutely fine. By God's grace, nothing happened to him. He is fit and fine. Most probably, he will return tomorrow for a practice session." He further elaborated that although the car was damaged, Ajith walked away from the wreckage and was immediately taken to the nearest grid for a thorough medical examination. "There is nothing to worry about," Chandra added, assuring fans of the actor's well-being.

Ajith's accident occurred during the last segment of his practice run, which lasted nearly four hours. Chandra explained that the track's visibility was limited during one turn, leading to a slight loss of control, which ultimately caused the crash. The actor was driving at a speed of 180 km/h when the incident occurred. Despite the scare, Ajith is expected to return to practice later today and continue his preparations for the Dubai 24H race.

Ajith, who owns the Ajith Kumar Racing team, will race alongside fellow drivers Fabian Duffieux, Mathieu Detry, and Cameron McLeod at the Dubai 24 Hours, starting January 11. Ajith, who has a long history in motorsports, is known for his involvement in various racing events, including the Asian Formula BMW Championship, British Formula 3, and FIA Formula 2 Championship.

