Smriti Irani Revives Her Iconic Role In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot, First Look Unveiled

Hyderabad: After a break of 15 years from acting, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is making a grand return to the television screen, reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the much-awaited reboot of the Indian soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Titled Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar, the show is set to premiere on JioHotstar and aims to reintroduce the characters and emotional drama to a new generation.

The first look of Irani as Tulsi has already taken social media by storm. Dressed in a maroon saree with golden butis and a zari border, Smriti perfectly channels the signature Tulsi style. Her look is completed with a large red bindi, a mangalsutra, traditional gold jewellery, and bangles.

First Look Of Smriti Irani As Tulsi Virani In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot (Photo: IANS)

Ektaa Kapoor, the show's producer and head of Balaji Telefilms, expressed her excitement about the reboot. "When we created Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi over two decades ago, we never imagined it would become such a defining part of India's television legacy," Kapoor said.

"With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar, our intent is to revisit and celebrate that legacy by curating the most powerful moments from the original series into a format that today's audiences can experience with fresh eyes. It's a tribute to the characters, emotions, and stories that resonated so deeply, and we're excited to bring this nostalgia-packed journey to JioHotstar for both old fans and a whole new generation," she said.

Joining Smriti once again is actor Amar Upadhyay, who will return as Mihir Virani, Tulsi's husband. Speaking about his return, Amar shared, "Stepping back into Kyunki's world through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar has been like flipping through a beloved old photo album. It's not about recreating, but about reliving those moments that left an imprint on so many hearts. This new format on JioHotstar allows viewers to re-experience Mihir's story with renewed perspective and emotion, and I'm thrilled that both longtime fans and first-timers will get to see what made this character and show so iconic."

The first show aired on Star Plus between July 3, 2000, and November 6, 2008, and ran for more than 1,800 episodes. It is popular for its intense family drama and impressive TRP ratings that dominated prime-time television for several years. The story revolves around, who is the ideal daughter-in-law married into the wealthy and well-off Virani family who must navigate family relationships, tradition, and sacrifice.

Even though the reboot was originally scheduled to air on July 3, production setbacks have pushed the release date slightly. But anticipation continues.

Earlier this week, Smriti Irani posted on Instagram to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show. She wrote, "25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show—it was emotion, memory, ritual. A time when families paused everything to sit together… cry, laugh, hope. To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family - thank you. This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be."

With this revival, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi not only vows to bring back memories but also to connect generations to a series that once formed a daily habit in Indian homes. The fans now eagerly look forward to Tulsi and Mihir's on-screen return, eager to relive the blessing of a show that shaped Indian television.