First Look of Dhanush's D50 to be Out on THIS Date

Published : 2 hours ago

First Look of Dhanush's D50 to be Out on THIS Date

Makers of Dhanush's upcoming project, tentatively titled D50, have officially announced that the first look of Dhanush will be unveiled on Monday. This film marks Dhanush's second directorial venture.

Hyderabad: The upcoming project of actor Dhanush's second directorial venture, tentatively titled D50, has got an exciting update. The makers of the film have officially confirmed that the first look of Dhanush will be unveiled on February 19. Produced by Sun Pictures, this film features notable actors, including Dushara Vijayan, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, and Aparna Balamurali, in significant roles.

On Monday, production house Sun Pictures took to social media and dropped a picture, announcing the update of the upcoming movie. In the photo, Dhanush can be seen standing with his back to the camera, covered in blood. Sharing the picture, the production house wrote in the caption, "Are you ready? @dhanushkraja's #D50FirstLook on Monday - 19th Feb."

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Waiting!!" Another fan wrote, "Hyped (followed by a fire emoji). While other social media users filled the comment section of the post with red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about his upcoming endeavour, Dhanush is currently occupied with the shooting of his next project, tentatively named D51. Directed by Shekhar Kammula, the film stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna in prominent roles. The buzz surrounding the film hints at a special appearance by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna features in the cast of National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula's forthcoming project.

