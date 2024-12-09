First Film from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Trilogy to Release in 2025

Hyderabad: In a big treat for anime fans, Crunchyroll and Ufotable have announced that the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy will premiere in 2025. The film will release exclusively in theaters next year, marking the beginning of the final arc of the popular manga series. The announcement was made following the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba panel held at CCXP in Brazil.

A brand new visual for the upcoming film was also released, showcasing the intense action and drama that fans can expect from the movie. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle movie trilogy will adapt the final arc of the manga series into anime. The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, with Akira Matsushima as Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, and music by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy is set to be distributed worldwide by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The distribution deal includes Japan, except select Asian markets. However, no official theatrical release dates have been announced yet.

The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a kindhearted boy who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered by a demon. The final arc of the series promises to be an epic conclusion to the story, with intense action sequences and emotional drama. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise has gained a massive following worldwide, with the anime series and films receiving critical acclaim for their storytelling, animation, and music.