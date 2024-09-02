ETV Bharat / entertainment

Firing Outside Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon's Home Raises Concerns; Goldy Brar Gang Suspected

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

A firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's residence has sparked concern, with preliminary reports linking the attack to gangster Goldy Brar. Dhillon, known for hits like Brown Munde, has yet to comment. The incident follows the release of his latest track with Salman Khan.

Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: A recent incident of firing outside the residence of popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has sparked widespread concern. Known for chart-topping hit songs like Brown Munde and With You, the singer's home became the scene of a violent attack, as reported by several media outlets. However, AP Dhillon, whose full name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

The firing occurred shortly after the release of his latest track with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, adding to the tension surrounding the incident. Preliminary investigations by security agencies suggest the infamous gang of Goldy Brar, a Canada-based Indian gangster, might be behind the attack, although the perpetrators have not yet been identified. Law enforcement is actively investigating the case to uncover the motives and individuals responsible.

AP Dhillon, a prominent figure in the Punjabi music industry, has gained immense popularity through his work as a singer, rapper, and music producer. His rise to fame has been significantly fueled by digital platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, where his signature tracks like Excuse and Summer have resonated with millions. Despite the recent turmoil, Dhillon remains a significant influence in the music world, particularly in the realm of Punjabi music.

