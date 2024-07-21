ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fire Is Coming Soonest: Excitement Peaks as B Praak and DSP Hint at New Collaboration

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

B Praak hints at a major collaboration with National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. The singer thanked DSP for the opportunity and prepared fans for a different vibe in this long. Read on to know more.

Fire Is Coming Soonest: Excitement Peaks as B Praak and DSP Hint at New Collaboration
B Praak (left), Devi Sri Prasad (right) (ANI)

Hyderabad: B Praak, the talented pan-Indian singer has been hinting about the release of a new song for a long time now. In the latest update, the versatile singer teased his fans with a picture with the National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. The singer of Mann Bharrya is reportedly preparing to enter the South Indian film industry once more with Rockstar DSP. Their supposed collaboration has made the internet go crazy.

Sharing a picture, B Praak thanked DSP for the opportunity. He also promised his fans a new vibe this time. Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: "Its Always Amazing Working With You Sir @thisisdsp Thank You For Giving Me The opportunity To work With You Again Super Song🔥Which I Never Thought I Will Sing."

He further added: "People Will Witness Different Vibe In My Voice All Coz Of You What A Compose What A Music And What A Humble Man You Are Sir See You Soon Fire Is Coming Soonest." The news has left fans of both the talented artists in awe. Reacting to the news, a social media user commented: "@bpraak X @thisisdsp 😍 ab itna bada collaboration ho ga to dhamaka to pakaa hai."

Another one connecting the announcement with Pushpa 2 song asked: "Sir pushpa movie ka koi new song aap gaane vale ho kya." For the unversed, this is not the first time B Paak and DSP have joined hands. The two have worked together on the song Suryudivo Chandrudivo from Sarileru Neekevvaru, which became a chart-topper that year.

The last song's response had led to a massive craze among fans expecting a banger from the two and the post has only added to the buzz. B Praak is also known for his track Ranjha from Shershaah, which became the second most streamed song on Spotify India in 2021. His other song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from Animal became a sensation and is still one of the most revisited songs.

Read More

  1. Salman Khan Joins B Praak at Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash; Croons Saari Duniya Jala Denge - Watch
  2. B Praak, wife Meera Bachan 'devastated' as their baby dies at time of birth
  3. WATCH: Pushpa 2 First Single Promo out, Here's WHEN the Song Drops from Allu Arjun Starrer

Hyderabad: B Praak, the talented pan-Indian singer has been hinting about the release of a new song for a long time now. In the latest update, the versatile singer teased his fans with a picture with the National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. The singer of Mann Bharrya is reportedly preparing to enter the South Indian film industry once more with Rockstar DSP. Their supposed collaboration has made the internet go crazy.

Sharing a picture, B Praak thanked DSP for the opportunity. He also promised his fans a new vibe this time. Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: "Its Always Amazing Working With You Sir @thisisdsp Thank You For Giving Me The opportunity To work With You Again Super Song🔥Which I Never Thought I Will Sing."

He further added: "People Will Witness Different Vibe In My Voice All Coz Of You What A Compose What A Music And What A Humble Man You Are Sir See You Soon Fire Is Coming Soonest." The news has left fans of both the talented artists in awe. Reacting to the news, a social media user commented: "@bpraak X @thisisdsp 😍 ab itna bada collaboration ho ga to dhamaka to pakaa hai."

Another one connecting the announcement with Pushpa 2 song asked: "Sir pushpa movie ka koi new song aap gaane vale ho kya." For the unversed, this is not the first time B Paak and DSP have joined hands. The two have worked together on the song Suryudivo Chandrudivo from Sarileru Neekevvaru, which became a chart-topper that year.

The last song's response had led to a massive craze among fans expecting a banger from the two and the post has only added to the buzz. B Praak is also known for his track Ranjha from Shershaah, which became the second most streamed song on Spotify India in 2021. His other song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from Animal became a sensation and is still one of the most revisited songs.

Read More

  1. Salman Khan Joins B Praak at Anant Ambani's Birthday Bash; Croons Saari Duniya Jala Denge - Watch
  2. B Praak, wife Meera Bachan 'devastated' as their baby dies at time of birth
  3. WATCH: Pushpa 2 First Single Promo out, Here's WHEN the Song Drops from Allu Arjun Starrer

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

B PRAAK DEVI SRI PRASAD TOGETHERB PRAAK TO SING IN PUSHPA 2B PRAAK TO SING IN ALLU ARJUN FILMB PRAAK DSP SONGB PRAAK AND DSP COLLAB

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.