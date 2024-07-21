Fire Is Coming Soonest: Excitement Peaks as B Praak and DSP Hint at New Collaboration

Hyderabad: B Praak, the talented pan-Indian singer has been hinting about the release of a new song for a long time now. In the latest update, the versatile singer teased his fans with a picture with the National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad. The singer of Mann Bharrya is reportedly preparing to enter the South Indian film industry once more with Rockstar DSP. Their supposed collaboration has made the internet go crazy.

Sharing a picture, B Praak thanked DSP for the opportunity. He also promised his fans a new vibe this time. Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: "Its Always Amazing Working With You Sir @thisisdsp Thank You For Giving Me The opportunity To work With You Again Super Song🔥Which I Never Thought I Will Sing."

He further added: "People Will Witness Different Vibe In My Voice All Coz Of You What A Compose What A Music And What A Humble Man You Are Sir See You Soon Fire Is Coming Soonest." The news has left fans of both the talented artists in awe. Reacting to the news, a social media user commented: "@bpraak X @thisisdsp 😍 ab itna bada collaboration ho ga to dhamaka to pakaa hai."

Another one connecting the announcement with Pushpa 2 song asked: "Sir pushpa movie ka koi new song aap gaane vale ho kya." For the unversed, this is not the first time B Paak and DSP have joined hands. The two have worked together on the song Suryudivo Chandrudivo from Sarileru Neekevvaru, which became a chart-topper that year.

The last song's response had led to a massive craze among fans expecting a banger from the two and the post has only added to the buzz. B Praak is also known for his track Ranjha from Shershaah, which became the second most streamed song on Spotify India in 2021. His other song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from Animal became a sensation and is still one of the most revisited songs.