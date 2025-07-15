FIR Registered Against Director Pa Ranjith, Others In Stuntman Raju's Death During Vettuvam Shoot

Hyderabad: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against filmmaker Pa Ranjith, stunt actor Vinoth, Rajkamal of Neelam Productions, and vehicle owner Prabhakaran in connection with the death of stuntman Mohan Raj, fondly known as Raju. The incident occurred on the sets of the upcoming film Vettuvam during the execution of a high-risk car stunt on July 13, police said.

The case has been registered under Section 289, 125, and 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), police added. While Section 289 typically pertains to negligent conduct that poses risks to human life, the other sections refer to regulatory and safety offences.

Raju, a seasoned stuntman, died while performing a dangerous car stunt for Vettuvam, which features actor Vishal. After the accident, Vishal disclosed in an interview with a newswire that Raju had been warned by their team not to carry out the perilous stunt, but he did not listen. Raju's death has now opened up debate in the movie industry regarding the role of directors, producers, and crew members in maintaining safety on the set.

Director Pa Ranjith, who is helming Vettuvam, conveyed his sadness in a condolence message shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. In his post, he wrote, "A day that started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all our goodwill, as it does on every film set that stages crash sequences, ended up in his unexpected death. This has sent us all into shock and heartbreak."

Ranjith added, "Mohan Raj Anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran in performing stunts whose planning, clarity and execution we all relied on."

The FIR mentions Rajkamal, allegedly linked to Neelam Productions, the banner that is backing the film, and Prabhakaran, the registered owner of the vehicle used to perform the stunt. This may point to a greater degree of accountability and be tied to production-related logistics.

The investigation is at an early stage, and the naming of such individuals has reverberated through the film community. So far, there has been no official response from the legal representatives of the named parties.