FIR Filed Against Malayalam Actors Mukesh, Edavela Babu, Others After Sexual Assault Allegations

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 29, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

An FIR has been filed against CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, actor Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and others following Malayalam actor Minu Muneer's allegations of sexual and verbal assault. The complaint has led to calls for Mukesh's resignation, with political parties protesting and demanding his removal from policymaking roles.

FIR Filed Against Malayalam Actors (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh, along with actor Jayasurya, stemming from a complaint lodged by Malayalam actor Minu Muneer. This complaint alleges both sexual and verbal assault. In her accusations, Muneer named seven people, which includes Mukesh, Jayasurya, and actor Edavela Babu. The Kerala Police said that a case has been registered regarding all the allegations made by Muneer.

The case against Jayasurya has been filed under Section 354 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses offences intended to dishonour a person's modesty. Following this, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) interrogated Minu Muneer late into the night on August 28 to record her statements thoroughly.

Muneer's complaint against the seven people was submitted on August 27, just one day after she took to Facebook to accuse them of both verbal and physical abuse. This abuse, she stated, ultimately compelled her to leave the Malayalam film industry. Her allegations include claims of sexual harassment against some, while others are accused of verbal assault.

In light of these serious allegations, Mukesh has demanded a 'fair and transparent inquiry' to reveal the truth of the claims made against him. He further accused Muneer of having previously sought financial assistance from him and later attempted to blackmail him regarding the matter. These allegations have emerged in the aftermath of a troubling report from the Justice Hema Committee, which highlighted numerous instances of exploitation and harassment within the Malayalam film industry.

As a result of Muneer's complaint, there have been heightened demands from both Congress and BJP lawmakers for Mukesh to resign from his position as MLA. On Wednesday, members of the BJP staged protests outside Mukesh's residence in Kollam, insisting that he step down. Additionally, both political parties have voiced their disapproval of Mukesh's participation in cinema policymaking committees and in a government-organised conclave addressing issues faced by women in the film industry, declaring that they would prevent the conclave from occurring unless Mukesh resigns.

In the wake of the Hema Committee report's revelation, the entire body of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), headed by actor Mohanlal, resigned on Tuesday. Mohanlal, aged 64, cited moral responsibility for his resignation, with other organisation members submitting their resignations collectively.

TAGGED:

