FIR Against Film Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Cheating Allegations By 'Love And War' Line Producer

Bikaner: A case has been registered against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two of his associates in Rajasthan's Bikaner following an allegation by a Jodhpur-based film professional. According to police, the FIR was lodged at Bichwai police station on court orders after a complaint from Prateek Mathur, CEO of Radha Film and Hospitality.

Police said that Mathur alleged that he was appointed as the line producer for Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, but was later removed without payment. In his complaint, Mathur stated that despite an email confirming his role, no formal agreement was signed with him. He claimed to have arranged administrative support, government clearances, and security for the crew during shooting in Bikaner. He also alleged that he spent money on these arrangements but was never reimbursed.

Mathur accused Bhansali, production manager Utkarsh Bali, and associate Arvind Gill of misbehaving with him during a meeting at Hotel Narendra Bhawan on August 17. He alleged that he was insulted, pushed, and threatened that his company's future projects would be obstructed.

Initially, the police did not register his complaint, prompting Mathur to approach the court. Acting on the court's directive, the FIR has now been filed. The case includes charges of 'criminal breach of trust' and 'cheating'.

Police officials confirmed the registration of the case and said statements from all parties are being recorded. Station House Officer (SHO) Govind Singh Charan said, "The matter is under investigation, and further action will be taken based on evidence."

Bhansali, who earlier faced protests in Rajasthan during the release of Padmavat movie, is currently working on Love and War, a romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film, shot in Bikaner, is slated for release in December.