Finally, It's D Day: Here's When First Look of Dhanush's D50 Will be Out

Hyderabad: The first look of Dhanush's forthcoming directorial project, tentatively titled D50, is set to be unveiled on February 19 at 6 pm. This announcement was made by the film's production house Sun Pictures via social media. The film, which marks Dhanush's second directorial venture, reportedly stars Dushara Vijayan, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, and Aparna Balamurali, in significant roles. Nonetheless, the official announcement of the film's cast is yet to be unveiled by the makers.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the production house shared a visual, announcing that the first look of Dhanush's D50 will be out at 6 pm today. Dropping the visual, Sun Pictures wrote in the caption, "Finally, it’s D day. @dhanushkraja’s #D50FirstLook Today 6 PM ! #D50." Reacting to the update, a social media user wrote, "Dhanush is a very talented actor." Another commented, "Dhanush As A Director is fire." A fan commented, "Can't wait!!" Other users filled the comment section of the post with fire emojis while expressing their excitement.

Meanwhile, in terms of his upcoming project, Dhanush is currently busy with the filming of his next project, tentatively titled D51, under the direction of Shekhar Kammula. The cast includes Dhanush in a key role, with the possibility of a guest appearance by Akkineni Nagarjuna creating much excitement. Also starring in the film alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna is Rashmika Mandanna.

