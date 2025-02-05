Final Destination Bloodlines: The Horror Franchise Returns with a Gruesome Teaser

Hyderabad: Fans of the horror franchise Final Destination were in for a treat as the makers dropped the teaser trailer of the sixth installment on Tuesday. The sixth part comes 14 years after the last film Final Destination 5 was released in August 2011. The latest offering is titled: Final Destination Bloodlines.

The teaser opens with a girl getting a piercing on her tongue. However, the real action begins after she leaves. The tattoo artist plays a sad song on his phone and missing his father, whose picture popped up on his phone wallpaper, begins to tattoo DAD on his forearm.

Staying true to the film's genre, eeriness creeps over the screen with dim lights, and a grim and scary background score taking over. Things escalate after the ceiling fan hits a dangling chain that drops down and gets stuck with the tattoo artist's nose ring. In a desperate attempt, the guy climbs a chair to give himself some time to unhook the chain from his ring.

In the meantime, a box containing inflammatory liquid drops on the floor and catches fire. Actor Richard Harmon is seen swinging between the blazing fire and the chain getting twisted in the fan blade. The trailer ends with the guys dropping down and getting burned.

The sixth installment is helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Jon Watts, Guy Busick, and Lori Evans Taylor. Apart from Richard, the star cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and the late actor Todd. It is slated to hit theatres on May 16, 2025.