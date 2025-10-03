Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release: Here's Where And When To Watch The Horror Film
Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth film in the hit horror franchise, is now set to stream on OTT after its successful theatrical run.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 3, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: After enjoying a successful theatrical run, Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth instalment in the cult horror franchise, is gearing up for its OTT release in India. The film will premiere on JioHotstar from October 16, 2025, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The streaming platform confirmed the news on Thursday with a post that read, "Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines streaming 16th October onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on JioHotstar. [TonyTodd, Final Destination, Bloodlines, Horror, Thriller, Mystery, Supernatural, JioHotstar]."
Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination: Bloodlines marked a triumphant return for the long-running horror series when it hit theatres earlier this year. The film's screenplay was penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story developed with Jon Watts. Characters were originally created by Jeffrey Reddick, the mind behind the very first Final Destination film released in 2000.
The official synopsis read: "Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."
The cast includes Richard Harmon, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. In a nostalgic nod to fans, late actor Tony Todd, who famously voiced William Bludworth in previous instalments, makes a posthumous appearance in this film.
Upon its release on May 14, the movie surprised critics and audiences by debuting with $51 million domestically, the best opening weekend in the franchise's history. It eventually grossed $286 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing entry in the series. To date, the Final Destination franchise has collectively earned over $983 million globally, ranking as New Line Cinema's third-biggest horror franchise, behind The Conjuring universe ($2.3 billion) and It ($1.2 billion).
Produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich, with executive producers David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, and Anthony Tittanegro, Final Destination: Bloodlines brings together a strong creative team.
Meanwhile, reports confirm that a seventh instalment is already in development, with co-writer Lori Evans Taylor attached to the project. For fans of the franchise who missed its theatrical run, October 16 marks the date when death once again makes its way into living rooms - this time on JioHotstar.
READ MORE