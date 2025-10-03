ETV Bharat / entertainment

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release: Here's Where And When To Watch The Horror Film

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release ( Photo: Film Poster )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : October 3, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: After enjoying a successful theatrical run, Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth instalment in the cult horror franchise, is gearing up for its OTT release in India. The film will premiere on JioHotstar from October 16, 2025, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The streaming platform confirmed the news on Thursday with a post that read, "Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines streaming 16th October onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on JioHotstar. [TonyTodd, Final Destination, Bloodlines, Horror, Thriller, Mystery, Supernatural, JioHotstar]." Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination: Bloodlines marked a triumphant return for the long-running horror series when it hit theatres earlier this year. The film's screenplay was penned by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story developed with Jon Watts. Characters were originally created by Jeffrey Reddick, the mind behind the very first Final Destination film released in 2000.