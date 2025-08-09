Final Destination 7 Announced: Bloodlines Writer Lori Evans Taylor Returns For New Sequel

Hyderabad: The Final Destination horror franchise is gearing up for its seventh instalment, with New Line Cinema bringing back Bloodlines co-writer Lori Evans Taylor for the project, according to a newswire report.

Taylor, who helped revive the long-running series with this year's Final Destination: Bloodlines, will pen the screenplay for the upcoming sequel. The film will once again be produced by franchise veterans Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich, with Warren Zide serving as executive producer. The project will be developed under Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema.

Released in May, Final Destination: Bloodlines marked the franchise's return to theatres after a 14-year gap since 2011's Final Destination 5. The film opened to a record-breaking $51 million at the domestic box office - the biggest opening weekend in the series' history, and went on to become its highest-grossing entry, raking in $286 million worldwide. With this success, the franchise's total earnings have now surpassed $983 million globally, cementing its position as New Line's third-biggest horror brand, behind The Conjuring universe ($2.3 billion) and the film It ($1.2 billion).

Taylor co-wrote Bloodlines with Gary Busick, expanding the mythology of the series by introducing a plot where Death - the franchise's chilling, unseen antagonist targets victims across multiple generations of the same family. Her previous credits include the 2024 psychological thriller Cellar Door and her 2022 directorial debut Bed Rest, a supernatural thriller starring Melissa Barrera.

Looking ahead, Taylor has several high-profile projects in the pipeline. She has adapted The Edge of Normal, based on Carla Norton's novel, with Chloe Grace Moretz set to star and Carlota Pereda directing. She has also written I Am Still Alive for Universal Pictures, which has Ben Affleck attached to star and produce.