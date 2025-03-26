Final Destination 6: Bloodlines Trailer Released; Tony Todd Returns With A Terrifying New Chapter

Hyderabad: The Final Destination franchise is back with its sixth entry in the horror series titled Final Destination: Bloodlines. The trailer, which was released on March 25, offers a taste of the film's freaky death sequences, staying true to the film's genre. The film will be distributed in theaters and IMAX worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 16, 2025, and internationally beginning on May 14, 2025.

The plot of Final Destination: Bloodlines follows college student Stefanie, portrayed by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who is having weird nightmares. She returns home to find the one person who might be able to help her escape, for she's not just fighting for herself but to save her whole family from Death's fate. The film connects back to the past and its tie-in with the traumatic glass-bottom disco deaths that happened years earlier, which also involved her grandmother.

The trailer promises a new string of horrifying deaths with a major highlight of the film being actor Tony Todd, who has been a fixture in the Final Destination film series since the original film released in 2000. Todd, who died in November 2024, has one of his last on-screen appearances in Bloodlines.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the film's cast includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Todd. The original movie came out in 2000, and ultimately made four sequels with the last being Final Destination 5 in 2011, which felt like the final film. However, Bloodlines hopes to reprise the frightening and twisted world of Death's complicated and inescapable fate.