Filmmaker Suneel Darshan Says Deepika Padukone's Work Terms Are 'Impractical' In Film Industry

Hyderabad: Veteran director Suneel Darshan has reacted strongly against Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's reported demand for an 8-hour workday on movie sets as "unreal" and "impractical" in the context of movie making. His remarks have fanned a raging debate within the industry about work hours, actor availability, and professionalism on shoots.

During an interview with a news agency, Darshan, who has directed movies such as Talaash and Andaaz, argued that if an actor insists on working short hours, then they should utilise those hours fruitfully.

"The producer should first take from her in writing that for the 8 hours she is on the set, she will be giving shots. Instead of 8, if she even gives shots for 4 hours, the producer will touch her feet in gratitude," he stated.

Darshan didn't mince words when voicing his opinion on the practicality of such a demand, especially given the high stakes and tight schedules of filmmaking. "I believe one should work only with those people who love your film more than you," he added.

Stating that no individual is bigger than the process of filmmaking, Darshan said, "There was a time when Deepika was not a part of the industry. You will be able to find several new talents."

The debate over Deepika's 8-hour work day has gained major traction within the industry, with others weighing in with differing perspectives. Actor Chitrangda Singh also spoke on the matter, offering a more nuanced view.

"This is about the personal relationship between an actor's understanding of the director, the requirements of a director, and the requirements of a producer," she said. "If they can, I am sure they will manage. But at times, there are restraints - restraint of time, restraint of money, scheduling, so it is not possible. So, I think we also have to respect that aspect, because at the end of the day, in this industry, time is money - everybody's investing in a project."

Singh wrapped up by standing up for Deepika's right to make choices based on her stature and priorities. "I think everybody has their own choice, and I think Deepika is a really big actress, and it's her right to make a choice, it's her privilege to make choice."