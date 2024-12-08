ETV Bharat / entertainment

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai Admitted To ICU Of Lilavati Hospital

He was rushed to the hospital's ICU on Wednesday evening after he experienced respiratory issues, weakness, frequent dizziness, loss of memory, and difficulty speaking.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is known for movies like "Ram Lakhan," "Khalnayak," "Pardes," and "Taal," among others. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai.

According to media reports, Ghai, known for movies like "Ram Lakhan," "Khalnayak," "Pardes," and "Taal," among others, was rushed to the hospital's ICU on Wednesday evening after he experienced respiratory issues, weakness, frequent dizziness, loss of memory, and difficulty speaking.

However, a statement issued by Ghai's representative said the filmmaker was admitted for a routine check-up. "We would like to confirm that Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern," a statement from Ghai's representative said.

Last month, the 79-year-old director launched his memoir titled “Karma’s Child" co-written by journalist and author Suveen Sinha.

