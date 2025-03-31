ETV Bharat / entertainment

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra Who Gave Viral Sensation Monalisa A Role Held In 'Rape Case'

Hyderabad: Director Sanoj Mishra, who offered viral sensation Monalisa from Kumbh Mela a role in his next film, has been arrested in connection with a rape case, police said. The 45-year-old filmmaker was apprehended by Delhi Police on March 30, 2024, after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail application. Mishra, who lives with his family in Mumbai, was arrested in Ghaziabad and brought to the Nabi Karim Police Station.

The case involves a 28-year-old woman from a small town who alleges that Mishra raped her repeatedly over four years. She claims that the two were in a live-in relationship in Mumbai during that time. She further alleges that Mishra forced her to undergo three abortions and later went back on his promise to marry her.

An FIR was filed on March 6, 2024, under multiple charges, including rape, assault, causing miscarriage, and threats. The woman also provided a statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which supports her allegations. Police investigations, assisted by technical surveillance and intelligence gathering, have provided medical evidence from Muzaffarnagar that backs her claims regarding the abortions.