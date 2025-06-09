Filmmaker Partho Ghosh, Known For Dalaal, Dies At 75; Film Fraternity Mourns Loss

Hyderabad: Veteran Indian filmmaker Partho Ghosh passed away at the age of 75 on Monday morning. Known for creating some of pop culture's most iconic storytelling and films from the 90s, Ghosh died from a heart attack at his home in Madh Island, Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Gouri Ghosh.

Ghosh had a long and respected career in Indian cinema, particularly in Hindi and Bengali films. His directorial journey began in 1985 as an assistant director. He made his mark with the 1991 psychological thriller 100 Days, starring Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and Moon Moon Sen. It was a blockbuster of a film, firmly establishing his place in the business.

In 1993, he produced Dalaal, which starred Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka, and it became one of the biggest box offices hit of that year. Another noteworthy film in his career was the 1996 drama Agni Sakshi, which featured Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala. The movie tackled the subject of domestic abuse and won praise for its powerful storytelling.

In 1994, he directed Teesra Kaun?, a mystery thriller that was a remake of the Malayalam film No. 20 Madras Mail. He followed this with Ghulam-E-Musthafa in 1997, starring Nana Patekar and Raveena Tandon. The movie examined the journey of an underworld don with more emotion, and continues to be top of mind for hardcore enthusiasts. Ghosh was also a contributor to Bengali cinema and directed numerous television shows.

Actress Rituparna Sengupta, who was introduced to Hindi audiences by Ghosh back in 1994, expressed immense sadness over his death. She said, "Heartbroken beyond words. We have lost an exceptional talent, a visionary director, and a kind soul. Partho da, you will always be remembered for the magic you created on screen."

Even in his later years, Ghosh remained active in films. His last project was the 2018 romantic drama Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke. He was supposedly working on sequels to 100 Days and Agni Sakshi. Fans, colleagues, and movie-lovers are mourning the loss of a filmmaker who was able to configure much of 90s Bollywood with emotion, suspense, and meaningful storytelling.