After Aishwarya And Abhishek, Filmmaker Karan Johar Moves Delhi HC Seeking Protection Of Personality Rights

Johar urged the court to pass an order directing websites and platforms not to sell merchandise, including mugs and t-shirts, bearing his name and image.

Filmmaker and film producer Karan Johar arrives at the airport departure terminal in Mumbai, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Filmmaker and film producer Karan Johar arrives at the airport departure terminal in Mumbai, Friday, June 13, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar on Monday approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. The plea came up for hearing before Justice Manmeet PS Arora, who sought certain clarifications from the counsel for Johar and listed the matter for 4 pm for further proceedings.

Besides protection of his personality and publicity rights, Johar has also urged the court to pass an order directing certain websites and platforms not to illegally sell merchandise, including mugs and t-shirts, bearing his name and image.

"I have a right to ensure that no one unauthorisedly uses my persona, face or voice," senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Johar, said. The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had protected the personality rights of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai by restraining several websites and online platforms from illegally using their names or images for commercial gain without their consent.

The high court said that when the identity of a famous personality is used without their consent or authorisation, it may not only lead to commercial detriment to the individual concerned but also impact their right to live with dignity. (With PTI Inputs)

