Filmfare Awards 2025 Full List Of Winners: Laapataa Ladies Sweeps with 13 Wins, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan Shine

Hyderabad: The 71st Filmfare Awards 2025 was held on Saturday night at the EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad, and marked Bollywood's biggest film celebration. It was a monumentous evening filled with laughter and nostalgia, and some electrifying performances, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

The highlight of the night was the film Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, which was the biggest winner of the night winning 13 awards, including Best Film and Best Director Awards. Laapataa Ladies, featuring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Chhaya Kadam, became the most awarded film of the year matching the all-time Filmfare record set by Gully Boy.

Other major winners included Alia Bhatt, who bagged Best Actress for Jigra, and Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who shared the Best Actor (Male) award for I Want To Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively. The Critics' Awards were awarded to Rajkummar Rao for Srikanth and Pratibha Ranta for Laapataa Ladies, showcasing the right amount of mainstream and content-driven cinema.