Filmfare Awards 2025 Full List Of Winners: Laapataa Ladies Sweeps with 13 Wins, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan Shine
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies dominated the Filmfare Awards 2025 with 13 wins. Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kartik Aaryan won top acting honours.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: The 71st Filmfare Awards 2025 was held on Saturday night at the EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad, and marked Bollywood's biggest film celebration. It was a monumentous evening filled with laughter and nostalgia, and some electrifying performances, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.
The highlight of the night was the film Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, which was the biggest winner of the night winning 13 awards, including Best Film and Best Director Awards. Laapataa Ladies, featuring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Chhaya Kadam, became the most awarded film of the year matching the all-time Filmfare record set by Gully Boy.
#RajkummarRao talks about his win and his favourite cine icon at the #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025WithGujaratTourism.— Filmfare (@filmfare) October 11, 2025
Title Partner: @HyundaiIndia
Destination Partner: @GujaratTourism
Co-Powered By: @itssweetysupari
Associate Partners: @Gopal_Namkeen @Supersox_India… pic.twitter.com/67GreD6VC3
Other major winners included Alia Bhatt, who bagged Best Actress for Jigra, and Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who shared the Best Actor (Male) award for I Want To Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively. The Critics' Awards were awarded to Rajkummar Rao for Srikanth and Pratibha Ranta for Laapataa Ladies, showcasing the right amount of mainstream and content-driven cinema.
#AbhishekBachchan shares his experience of winning the Best Actor in A Leading Role Award at the #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025WithGujaratTourism.— Filmfare (@filmfare) October 11, 2025
Title Partner: @HyundaiIndia
Destination Partner: @GujaratTourism
Co-Powered By: @itssweetysupari
Associate Partners:… pic.twitter.com/WMrCwT7cq6
The event also honoured legendary cinema people, including Zeenat Aman, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the late Shyam Benegal, who was awarded the honour posthumously. The Cine Icon Award paid tribute to timeless stars Nutan, Meena Kumari, and Dilip Kumar, celebrating the golden era of Indian cinema.
That priceless moment when you finally win the black lady.🥹❤️— Filmfare (@filmfare) October 11, 2025
Title Partner: @HyundaiIndia
Destination Partner: @GujaratTourism
Co-Powered By: @itssweetysupari
Associate Partners: @Gopal_Namkeen @Supersox_India #70thFilmfareAwards2025withGujaratTourism #GujaratTourism… pic.twitter.com/OMLKQ1AZgj
Filmfare Awards 2025: Full List of Winners
- Best Film: Laapataa Ladies
- Best Director: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Actor (Male): Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)
- Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt (Jigra)
- Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)
- Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Supporting Actor (Male): Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Supporting Actor (Female): Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)
- Critics' Award for Best Film: Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)
- Best Story: Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)
- Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)
- Best Dialogue: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Music Album: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Lyrics: Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhubanti Bagchi (Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2)
- Best Background Score: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Sound Design: Subash Sahoo (Kill)
- Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)
- Best Cinematography: Rafey Mehmood (Kill)
- Best Production Design: Mayur Sharma (Kill)
- Best Action: Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)
- Best Costume: Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best VFX: ReDefine (Munjya)
- Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)
- Best Debut Actor (Female): Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)
- Best Debut Actor (Male): Lakshya (Kill)
- Best Debut Director: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) and Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)
- R.D. Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music: Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (posthumously)
- Cine Icon Award: Dilip Kumar, Nutan, and Meena Kumari
An Evening of Glitz and Glamour
The night shone with a high voltage performance from Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and Shah Rukh Khan. The evening also had a heartwarming tribute to the late filmmaker Shyam Benegal, whose films will always remain a significant contribution to Indian cinema.
Congratulations are in order!— Filmfare (@filmfare) October 11, 2025
The Filmfare Award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) goes to #KartikAaryan for #ChanduChampion at the #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025WithGujaratTourism
Title Partner: @HyundaiIndia
Destination Partner: @GujaratTourism
Co-Powered By:… pic.twitter.com/DzxmVg9yms
