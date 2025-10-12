Filmfare Awards 2025: Alia Calls Jigra 'Closest to Heart', Kartik Aaryan's Dream Comes True With First Black Lady For Chandu Champion
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, and Pratibha Ranta shared emotional reactions after winning big at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 turned out to be a night of heartfelt emotions, gratitude, and full-circle moments for Bollywood's finest. Held at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad, the star-studded ceremony saw some of the most memorable wins and touching reactions from the winners.
Alia Bhatt, who bagged the Best Actress award for Jigra, couldn't attend the event but shared a deeply emotional note on Instagram. "This one will always stay closest to my heart," she wrote, thanking director Vasan Bala, her co-stars, and team Dharma for making the film so special. Alia expressed her regret for missing the moment in person but said her "heart felt full all the same." She also thanked her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, calling her her "real-life Jigra."
Karan Johar accepted the award on her behalf as Jigra marked yet another successful collaboration between Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was visibly moved after winning Best Actor for Chandu Champion - his first-ever Filmfare trophy in the leading category.
Calling it a "dream come true," Kartik shared, "From watching the black lady on TV to holding her in my hands - this is for every dreamer who refuses to give up." He dedicated his win to director Kabir Khan and the real-life hero Murlikant Petkar, whose journey inspired the film.
Kartik's co-winner Abhishek Bachchan kept his reaction short and humble. "Grateful and humbled. Thank you for the love," he wrote, sharing a simple black-and-white photo post.
Among the critics' favourites, Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor (Critics) for Srikanth. Thanking Shah Rukh Khan for his kind words on stage, Rajkummar said, "Everything feels magical when SRK says such words about your performance." He also thanked his wife Patralekhaa and his audience for always inspiring him to do better.
Pratibha Ranta, who won Best Actress (Critics) for Laapataa Ladies, called it a "dream come true" moment. The young actress recalled growing up in Shimla, dreaming of making it to Mumbai's film world, and thanked Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao for believing in her.
Newcomer Lakshya, who took home Best Debut Actor for Kill, was overcome with emotion on stage. Receiving his award from Akshay Kumar, he said, "Like everyone else, I dreamt of standing on this stage one day. Today, my dream came true." With heartfelt speeches, nostalgic performances, and a celebration of cinematic passion, the Filmfare Awards 2025 reminded everyone why dreams - big or small - are worth chasing.
Read More
- Filmfare Awards 2025 Full List Of Winners: Laapataa Ladies Sweeps with 13 Wins, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan Shine
- Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman Prepares For Bollywood Debut; Here's How Other Star Kids Are Forging Their Own Paths
- Karwa Chauth 2025: From Priyanka And Nick To Hina And Rocky - Why Their Celebrations Stood Out From The Rest