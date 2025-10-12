ETV Bharat / entertainment

Filmfare Awards 2025: Alia Calls Jigra 'Closest to Heart', Kartik Aaryan's Dream Comes True With First Black Lady For Chandu Champion

Hyderabad: The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 turned out to be a night of heartfelt emotions, gratitude, and full-circle moments for Bollywood's finest. Held at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad, the star-studded ceremony saw some of the most memorable wins and touching reactions from the winners. Alia Bhatt, who bagged the Best Actress award for Jigra, couldn't attend the event but shared a deeply emotional note on Instagram. "This one will always stay closest to my heart," she wrote, thanking director Vasan Bala, her co-stars, and team Dharma for making the film so special. Alia expressed her regret for missing the moment in person but said her "heart felt full all the same." She also thanked her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, calling her her "real-life Jigra." Karan Johar accepted the award on her behalf as Jigra marked yet another successful collaboration between Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was visibly moved after winning Best Actor for Chandu Champion - his first-ever Filmfare trophy in the leading category.