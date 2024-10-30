Kanguva Editor Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead At Kerala Apartment

Hyderabad: Nishadh Yusuf, a renowned film editor from Kerala, was found dead in an apartment in Kerala's Panampilly Nagar during the early hours of Wednesday, approximately around 2 am. A police officer said that the incident was a suspected case of suicide. However, the officials have not released further details surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Yusuf was a celebrated figure in the Indian film industry, particularly known for his impactful editing work. In 2022, he won the prestigious Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor for his exemplary work on the 2022 film Thallumaala. Directed by Khalid Rahman, the action drama stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

Nishadh Yusuf with Kanguva stars Bobbu Deol and Suriya (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Over his career, Yusuf edited numerous films, including Chaaver, Unda, Saudi Vellakka, One, Operation Java, and the upcoming film Kanguva, which stars the well-known actor Suriya. His editing style significantly contributed to the storytelling and pacing of these films, making him a sought-after editor in the industry.

His recent projects, such as Kanguva and the action thriller film Bazooka, starring Mammootty highlight his ongoing influence in the world of cinema. Nishadh Yusuf's untimely passing is a profound loss for the film community, leaving behind a legacy of outstanding work that continues to resonate with audiences.