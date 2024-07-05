ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fills My Heart with Pride: Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Team India on T20 World Cup Victory

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 7:41 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Team India as the Men in Blue were felicitated at a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium here on their return from the West Indies after winning the T20 World Cup last Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Team India on T20 World Cup Victory
Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Team India on T20 World Cup Victory (ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday lauded Team India as the Men in Blue returned to their homeland to a rousing welcome. The Indian cricket team was felicitated at a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium here on their return from the West Indies after winning the T20 World Cup last Saturday. Taking to X, Khan shared his best wishes for the World Cup-winning squad led by Rohit Sharma.

The actor said that looking at the boys bringing home the trophy filled his heart with pride, as he advised the invincible team to dance away all night. Shah Rukh wrote on X: "Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride... As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India... and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar."

Rohit Sharma & Co. landed in India on Thursday morning. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, they reached Mumbai where they were felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium following a roadshow on Marine Drive. India ended their ICC trophy drought of 11 years last Saturday after they won the T20 World Cup in Barbados by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in the final. They had last won the ICC Champions Trophy held in England in 2013 under the leadership of M.S. Dhoni.

Read More

  1. Shah Rukh Khan To Receive Career Achievement Award At 77th Locarno Film Festival
  2. Nothing, Just Sania Mirza's ROFL Reaction When Reminded about SRK's Wish to Play Her Love Interest in Biopic
  3. Mumbai Halts To Salute Team India: Rohit Dedicates T20 World Cup Title To Entire Nation; Men in Blue Get Rs 125 Cr Prize Money

Hyderabad: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday lauded Team India as the Men in Blue returned to their homeland to a rousing welcome. The Indian cricket team was felicitated at a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium here on their return from the West Indies after winning the T20 World Cup last Saturday. Taking to X, Khan shared his best wishes for the World Cup-winning squad led by Rohit Sharma.

The actor said that looking at the boys bringing home the trophy filled his heart with pride, as he advised the invincible team to dance away all night. Shah Rukh wrote on X: "Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride... As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India... and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar."

Rohit Sharma & Co. landed in India on Thursday morning. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, they reached Mumbai where they were felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium following a roadshow on Marine Drive. India ended their ICC trophy drought of 11 years last Saturday after they won the T20 World Cup in Barbados by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in the final. They had last won the ICC Champions Trophy held in England in 2013 under the leadership of M.S. Dhoni.

Read More

  1. Shah Rukh Khan To Receive Career Achievement Award At 77th Locarno Film Festival
  2. Nothing, Just Sania Mirza's ROFL Reaction When Reminded about SRK's Wish to Play Her Love Interest in Biopic
  3. Mumbai Halts To Salute Team India: Rohit Dedicates T20 World Cup Title To Entire Nation; Men in Blue Get Rs 125 Cr Prize Money

TAGGED:

SHAH RUKH KHANINDIAN CRICKET TEAMT20 WORLD CUPSRK LAUDS INDIAN CRICKET TEAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.