Fighter X Review: Netizens Impressed by Hrithik, Deepika's Bravura Act, Call it 'Mega Blockbuster'

Hyderabad: Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, hit theatres on Thursday amid much fanfare. Upon its release, the Siddharth Anand directorial received a resounding reception. With the film's release, X formerly known as Twitter, is abuzz with the film's review. As Fighter hit screens, it was surrounded with positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which starred the charismatic pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, opened to positive response on January 25, 2024. Fans and movie enthusiasts showered the film with love on X, turning it into a Fighter fan page with praise. Social media users, who watched the film dropped their honest reviews under the hashtag #FighterReview.

Netizens strongly feel the film is a blockbuster and that it is about to emerge as director Siddharth Anand's third massive hit in a row after War and Pathan. Based on the overwhelmingly first reviews, X users are convinced Fighter will turn victorious. The general consensus among spectators is that the aerial flick offers pure escapism.

Netizens also lauded Hrithik and Deepika's powerful performances and undeniable on-screen connection, which according to them enhanced the film's narrative. A number of important components, such as the thrilling action scenes, the film's striking aesthetic appeal, and the suspense were all taken into consideration in the film's review by netizens.

Taking to X, a user wrote: "#Fighter is a MASTERPIECE and a MEGA BLOCKBUSTER Film filled with a lot of Action, Drama, emotions and full-on patriotism. From Hrithik performance to the direction Everything was so good about the movie. This will take the Box office by storm. Rating - 5/5 #FighterReview"

Another one wrote: "#FighterReview: BRILLIANT! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½Director #SiddharthAnand hits a hat-trick with #Fighter – a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER! Aerial combat, drama, emotions, and patriotism blend seamlessly. #HrithikRoshan's bravura act steals the show. DON'T MISS IT! 👊🎬 Smartly-woven without jingoism, #Fighter delivers a larger-than-life experience. A fitting homage to our bravehearts. #HrithikRoshan owns every sequence with valour, restraint, and rage. #DeepikaPadukone is top-notch. On-screen chemistry adds extra sheen. #AnilKapoor flawless as always. Supporting cast shines: #KaranSinghGrover, #AkshayOberoi, and the menacing antagonist #RishabhSawhney. A must-watch for awe-inspiring visuals, clap-worthy dialogues, and a terrific second half! 🔥🎥 #War #Pathaan #Bollywood"

Another one hailing the film on X posted: "#Fighter: BLOCKBUSTER. Escapist cinema at its best... Aces: Hrithik and Deepika’s power-packed act and chemistry + dazzling action pieces + stunning visual appeal + ample thrills, twists, suspense. Dear BO, get ready for the typhoon. 🔥Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#FighterReview"

An X user, calling the film a blockbuster, wrote: "#FighterReview - Mega Blockbuster. The Chemistry between #HrithikRoshan & #DeepikaPadukone is literally Mind-blowing, action is Baap Level, VFX, Cinematography, BGM, Storyline and Lord @justSidAnand direction is Top Notch, Starting to End Goosebumps feel.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Fighter"

The film is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.