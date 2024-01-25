Fighter: Hrithik, Deepika Starrer Sells over 1.8 Lakh Tickets in Advance Booking for Day 2

Hyderabad: On day two, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, received Rs 5.94 crore in advance bookings by selling over 1.8 lakh tickets. In contrast to earlier releases, the film's business seems sluggish despite the Republic Day holiday and huge expectations. Its destiny at the box office will probably be shaped by word of mouth and Thursday's performance.

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is slated to be the first big action movie of 2024. Given Anand's prior achievements with War and Pathaan, expectations are high. Even for the Indian Republic Day holiday, there doesn't seem to be much excitement surrounding the movie despite a strong cast and a successful director.

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that as of January 25, Fighter has only sold roughly 1,85,547 lakh seats, earning Rs 5.94 crore from day two advance bookings. The 3D version made up the majority of the collection. The movie's success largely depends on how well it does on Thursday and on word-of-mouth marketing.

Earlier, filmmaker Siddharth Anand screened the movie for members of the film Industry on Wednesday in Mumbai, one day before its official release. Zayed Khan, Saba Azad, Susanne Khan, Rakesh Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan were among the celebrities present at the function. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also features Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor.

The film is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures. It is presented as an homage to the bravery, selflessness, and nationalism of the Indian military personnel. The story is co-written by Anand and Ramon Chibb, with a blend of humour, patriotism, action, emotion, and a little bit of romance.