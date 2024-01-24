Fighter hits roadblock ahead of release, Hrithik-Deepika starrer banned in Gulf countries except UAE

Hyderabad: Fans of Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone residing in Gulf countries, who were eagerly waiting for the release of the duo's upcoming movie Fighter, are in for some disappointing news. According to film business expert and producer Girish Johar, Fighter has been prohibited from being released in all Gulf countries, except for the UAE, for now.

The reason for this ban has not yet been disclosed. Taking to X, Girish tweeted, "In a setback, #Fighter officially banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release. Only UAE will release the film with PG15 classification!" A reliable source from the Fighter team has also confirmed this update regarding the release of the movie in Gulf countries, excluding the UAE. The makers are yet to issue an official statement concerning this matter.

While Fighter has faced a roadblock from the censor board in Gulf countries, this aerial action thriller is all set to hit the silver screens in Indian theaters on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles. It is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The film is billed as a tribute to the bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Siddharth previously mentioned that he and his wife, Mamta, launched their film company MARFLIX with the movie Fighter. The director mentioned that this film is ambitious in various aspects. "It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one," he said. He mentioned that the onset of 2024 brings back the familiar emotions of nervousness and anxiety, and he hopes that Fighter receives the same level of affection from all as Pathaan did.