Fighter Box Office: Hrithik - Deepika's Film Earns Its Lowest on Day 8, Eyes Rs 150 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Despite receiving good reviews, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter is battling to dominate the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which opened in theatres on January 25, has been witnessing a downward trend since the long weekend got over. In the same series, the aerial flick witnessed yet another decline in revenue on Thursday, February 1.

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Fighter is expected to gross over Rs 146 crore in India within eight days of its release. The film opened with Rs 22.5 crore at the domestic box office. It made Rs 39.5 crore on its second day, Rs 27.5 crore on its third day, and Rs 29 crore on its fourth day. Fighter went on to mint Rs 8 crore in India on its day five, Rs 7.5 crore on day six, and Rs 6.5 crore on day seven.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The film is expected to earn Rs 5.75 crore nett in India on day 8 across all languages. This represents a decline of nearly a crore from the seventh day. The film's total domestic revenue at present stands at Rs. 146.25 crore. On Thursday, the aerial actioner had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 11.33%.

Apart from Hirthik and Deepika in the lead, Fighter includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film stars Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania as Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore or Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, all battling for their country. It is Hrithik and Deepika's debut on-screen collaboration.

The film is Hrithik and Deepika's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand. Hrithik previously collaborated with the filmmaker on Bang Bang and War. Deepika has previously worked with him on Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan. The film garnered rave reviews and good word-of-mouth from its fanbase and is developed by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures.