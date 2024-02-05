Fighter Box Office: Deepika-Hrithik's Film Flies past Rs 302 Cr Worldwide, Team 'Grateful for Love'

Loading...

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial actioner Fighter continues to enjoy audiences' undivided attention. After 11-day run in theaters, Fighters worldwide gross zoomed past Rs 302 crore while it is inching close to touch Rs 200 crore club on home turf.

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action film, Fighter, continues its successful run in theaters, garnering audience attention. Marflix Pictures, the banner behind the film, shared a stunning poster on social media, announcing the movie's impressive global box office earnings, surpassing Rs 302 crore.

The makers revealed that Fighter achieved over Rs 217 crore in gross box office domestically, complemented by an additional Rs 85 crore in overseas earnings. Sharing Fighter box office update on social media, makers wrote, "Grateful for all the love for #Fighter across the world 💖🙏🏻."

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's box office collection reached Rs 28 crore during its second weekend in India. Notably, collections saw a significant surge from Friday to Saturday, followed by another substantial leap on Sunday.

The second weekend's box office performance started with Rs 5.75 crore, escalated to a remarkable Rs 10.5 crore on Saturday, and climaxed with an impressive Rs 13 crore on Sunday. This positive momentum propelled the film's overall box office figures to Rs 175.75 crore. What initially appeared as a daunting task now seems increasingly likely as Fighter sets its sights on crossing the Rs 200 crore mark domestically.

The film revolves around the dedicated efforts of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), along with their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit – Air Dragons. Shot at Indian air bases with real Sukhois and Indian fighter planes, the film also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, making it a compelling cinematic experience.

Fighter marks the third collaboration between Deepika with Siddharth Anand, following Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008 and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth have previously worked together on projects like Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 action film, War.

