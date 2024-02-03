Loading...

Fighter Box Office Day 9: Hrithik-Deepika's Film Hits Rs 272 Cr Globally, Mints Rs 150 Cr in India

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter raked in Rs 272 crore globally after 9 days of its release. On the domestic front, the aerial actioner helmed by Siddharth Anand has entered Rs 150 crore club.

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest release Fighter has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing Rs 270 crore globally within just nine days of its release. Notably, the film has also entered the coveted Rs 150 crore club in India. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter earned Rs 5.35 crore on Friday, marking a slight decline of nearly 10 percent from its previous day's collection of Rs 6 crore.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Fighter recorded a 13.59 percent occupancy rate for its Hindi version on Friday, with its total collection now standing at Rs 151.85 crore. Having released right before the extended Republic Day weekend, Fighter garnered Rs 39.50 crore on the holiday. However, there was a substantial drop of almost 70 percent in its earnings on the first Monday post the weekend, where it collected Rs 8 crore.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported that Fighter amassed Rs 9.75 crore on its ninth day of release worldwide, pushing its total gross to Rs 272.51 crore. Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan have previously collaborated on successful films like War, which collected Rs 318 crore in India, and Bang Bang, which made Rs 181 crore. It remains to be seen if Fighter can surpass these numbers.

The cast of Fighter also includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, and Pradum Shukla in significant roles. Despite the producers submitting a re-edited version, the movie reportedly faced a ban in all Gulf countries during its second screening.

Siddharth Anand recently addressed the underwhelming box-office collection of Fighter. During an interview, he remarked, "Our expectations as makers have become a little unrealistic. I am talking about myself also, having delivered Pathaan just one year ago. We need to keep our expectations in check and align them with the product. Also, it was a working day. Thursday is considered mid-week."

