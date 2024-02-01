Fighter Box Office Day 7: Hrithik Roshan's Aerial Flick Caught in Downward Spiral

Hyderabad: On its seventh day since its release on January 25, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film fails to recover form the downward trend and continues to slide at the domestic box office. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the aerial flick made approximately Rs 6.35 crore nett in India on Wednesday, which is Rs 1.15 crore less than the previous day's earnings of Rs 7.5 crore.

According to its report, Fighter grossed Rs 140.35 crore nett in India within its first week and is eyeing the Rs 150 crore mark with no competition in sight. On Wednesday, the film's overall occupancy rate was 11.89 percent. The film had a strong opening collection grossing Rs 118.5 crore in its first weekend. On Monday, the picture earned only Rs 8 crore and continued to witness a downfall with each passing day. However, the film is performing well at the global box office. At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark.

As Fighter continues its theatrical run, it remains to be seen whether the film will recover in the coming week. Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR), Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Surat, and Bhopal were major contributions to the film's theatrical performance in India. The significant drop in film collections on Monday sent shockwaves through the film business and trade analysts.

The film, produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix, features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key parts. The film stars Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania as Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore or Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh nicknamed Rocky, all of whom battle for the country. It is Hrithik and Deepika's first on-screen cooperation.