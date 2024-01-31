Fighter Box Office Day 6: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Maintains Grip After Steep Fall

Loading...

After a decent weekend at the box office, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and others, had a dramatic decline on Monday. However, the aerial actioner witnessed only a tiny reduction in collections on the first Tuesday, indicating that it has stabilised at the low range.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial flick Fighter earned in single digits on Tuesday as well after registering a massive decline on Monday. The film was released in theatres on Thursday with decent numbers.

The film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has startled film industry insiders and trade experts with its unexpected decline on its first Monday. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed approximately Rs 7.75 crore nett in India on Tuesday. It's a modest decrease from its earnings the day before.

Fighter's total nett business in India currently stands at Rs 134.25 crore, as reported by the portal. On day 6, the film had an occupancy rate of approximately 12.77 percent. It is predicted to improve throughout the next weekend. The Rs 200 crore nett figure has been ruled out following the decline on Monday, but the goal is to get as close to Rs 200 crore as possible with no new competition in sight.

Fighter has failed to meet the expectations placed on it in India. However, globally, it has grossed Rs 225 crore, indicating strong performance at the overseas box office. The Rs 300 crore gross worldwide level should be the last significant milestone for the January 2024 mega release. However, the picture is still lower than filmmaker Siddharth Anand's prior films Pathaan and War.

Apart from the lead cast Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Fighter includes Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. It was released exactly a year after Pathaan hit theatres on January 25, coinciding with the prolonged Republic Day weekend. Similar to Pathaan, Fighter too earned great reviews and positive word of mouth from audiences. It is developed by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures.

