Fighter Box Office Day 5: Hrithik - Deepika starrer mints in single digits on first Monday

Hyderabad: Fighter, which was released in theatres on Thursday, witnessed a steep decline on its first Monday. The Siddharth Anand directorial, according to Sacnilk, minted more than Rs 126 crore in India within five days of its release. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in major roles.

The film grossed Rs 22.5 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. It went on to collect Rs 39.5 crore on its second day, Rs 27.5 crore on its third day, and Rs 29 crore on its fourth day. Early projections by Industry tracker Sacnilk suggest that Fighter would make approximately Rs 8 crore nett in India on its fifth day across all languages. The Monday collections take the total to Rs 126.5 crore at the Indian box office.

Apart from Deepika and Hrithik, Fighter also includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film stars Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania or Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore or Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, all battling for their country. It is promoted as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian military.

Fighter garnered rave reviews and good word-of-mouth from its fanbase. It is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures. Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika's debut on-screen collaboration. The film is about Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), who realises his childhood desire and joins the Indian Air Force. As he meets difficult trials, Patty must overcome his own limits to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot in Patty's crew who has her own issues to fight.

Moving forward, after Fighter, Hrithik Roshan will appear in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 smash War and stars RRR fame actor Jr. NTR. Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. War 2 will be released in 2025, while Kalki 2898 AD will be out in 2024.