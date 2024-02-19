Fighter Box Office Day 25: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Actioner Mints Rs 352 Crore Globally

Hyderabad: The recently released film Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, continues to perform strongly in theaters. The latest update from the makers reveals that the movie has accumulated a total of Rs 352 crore worldwide, and is eyeing to reach the milestone of Rs 400 crore mark. The Siddharth Anand directorial has garnered over Rs 253 crore in India and Rs 99 crore globally. Released on January 25, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in significant roles.

Fighter had a slow start despite a promising Republic Day collection. The aerial action flick was unable to meet the expectations and standards set by Pathaan and Jawan. However, it managed to maintain a consistent performance at the box office, steadily holding its ground. Industry experts had hoped for a stronger opening that would have cracked into a more substantial number. Although surpassing the 200-crore mark is commendable, given its substantial budget, higher numbers were anticipated.

Nonetheless, Fighter remains the top-grossing film of the year thus far and is likely to retain this position until April or May since there are no major competing releases. Another film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which hit the silver screens on February 9, is also enjoying a good run at the box office, crossing the Rs 50 crore milestone in domestic collections. The family entertainer features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.