Fighter Box Office Day 12: Hrithik's Film Comes Crashing Down; Mints Its Lowest so Far

Hyderabad: On day 12, Siddharth Anand's Fighter witnessed another dip at the domestic box office. Following a fall last week, the film experienced a surge at the domestic box office in its second weekend. However, the rise was short lived and it then dropped again, with Monday earnings falling to single digits.

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, grossed Rs 146.5 crore in its first week of release. The film grossed Rs 5.75 crore on day 9, Rs 10.5 crore on day 10, and Rs 12.5 crore on day 11. The film on its second Monday made Rs 3.35 crore nett in India across all languages, bringing the current box office total in India at Rs 178.60 crore. Fighter will likely exceed Rs 200 crore mark this week.

The Siddharth Anand directorial opened in theatres on January 25. It garnered rave reviews and good word-of-mouth from its fanbase. It is developed by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter also includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film stars Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, nicknamed Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore or Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh or Rocky, all of whom battle for their country. It is promoted as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian military.

Fighter is Hrithik and Deepika's debut on-screen collaboration, while the second project of both the actors with him. Hrithik had previously worked with Siddharth on Bang Bang and War. On the other hand, Deepika worked with him on Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan.