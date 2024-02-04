Loading...

Fighter Box Office Day 10: Hrithik Roshan's Aerial Flick Sees Surge on Second Saturday

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

Fighter Box Office Day 10

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead hit theatres on January 25. The film after a decent opening and subsequent low earnings, finally saw a jump on its tenth day in the theatres.

Hyderabad: Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, saw a significant surge on Saturday following days of mediocre domestic box office performance. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the aerial actioner starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as Indian Air Force personnel grossed an estimated Rs 10.5 crore nett in India on day 10, bringing its India total of about Rs 162.75 crore nett. The film released in theatres on January 25, pouncing on the long republic day weekend.

According to the report by Sacnilk, Fighter opened in theatres grossing Rs 22.5 crore. After a decent opening weekend, the film registered a massive fall earning in single digits all through its first week. The film saw a revival on its second Saturday minting over Rs 10 crore, almost 50 percent more than its Friday collection. Moreover, Fighter is on track to reach Rs 300 crore at the global box office soon.

On Saturday, the film's morning shows had a total occupancy of 12.47 percent, while its night shows had an overall occupancy of 39.73 percent. In the National Capital Region (NCR), the film had an overall theatrical occupancy of 22.50 percent over 698 presentations. Fighter had a total theatre occupancy of 29.50% in Mumbai, with 543 shows.

Talking about the film, it features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, and Anil Kapoor in the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, who together with other members of their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit, the Air Dragons, give their all for the country. The film was mostly shot at Indian air bases using genuine Sukhoi fighter planes.

Apart from Deepika, Hrithik, and Anil, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Fighter is Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's debut collaboration. It's Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand, following 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand worked together on films like Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 action film War.

