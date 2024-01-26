Fighter Box Office day 1: Hrithik- Deepika's Aerial Flick off to a Decent Start

Hyderabad: The aerial action drama Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was released in theatres on January 25. The film, which earned fantastic reviews from fans on its first day, had a respectable start at the box office. Given that it is a non-holiday release, the opening is considered good, but not up to expectations.

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Fighter earned approximately Rs 22 crore on its first day of release in all languages. In fact, while the collection is comparable to Dunki in mass markets, the SRK starrer's total was even higher - Rs 29 crore, hence, it cannot be automatically classified as a blockbuster.

However, the good news is that a significant increase is expected on Republic Day due to the holiday season, and the film has received strong word of mouth and rave reviews. According to preliminary estimates, the film would gross Rs 35 crore on day 2. The film's success will also be determined by how it performs throughout the long weekend, particularly on Sunday.

This is the first big film of 2024, so the trade expected a higher number on its debut. However, it may establish a solid foundation on day 2, and if it continues to mint big on Republic Day and over the weekend, the trade will have nothing to complain about. It is estimated that the film will gross Rs 100 crore in its first four days, up to Sunday.

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the Siddharth Anand directorial features Anil Kapoor as an air force officer. They are all members of an elite team tasked with responding to a cross-border threat. The supporting cast consists of Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, and Sanjeeda.