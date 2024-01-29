Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: It's Rs 100 cr Opening Weekend for Hrithik-Deepika Starrer

Hyderabad: Siddharth Anand helmed Fighter has made a remarkable impact at the box office. The aerial actioner headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force officers has entered Rs 100 crore club. In just four days since its release, the film surpassed the RS 100 crore mark in India, earning an estimated Rs 118 crore nett.

On Sunday alone, Fighter brought in around RS 28.5 crore nett, following a similar figure on Saturday with Rs 27.5 crore nett, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. The film, which also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, showcased a 31.56 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, reaching a peak of 43.38 percent during evening shows. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 63.75 percent, with Jaipur following at 39 percent.

Siddharth Anand's Fighter narrates the tale of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), along with the elite Indian Air Force unit, Air Dragons. The storyline revolves around their dedication as first responders to hostile activities in the Srinagar Valley.

The film's synopsis outlines the challenges faced by the Air Dragons, a unit comprised of the best combat aviators from the IAF. Fighter not only delves into their commitment to the nation but also explores the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.

Released on January 25, Fighter garnered positive reviews and strong word of mouth. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which undoubtedly contributed to the film's significant pre-release buzz and subsequent success.